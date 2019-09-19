Eagle Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $1.38 Million; M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Share Price Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 26.81 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88B, up from 26.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 2.80 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 171,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 373,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.24 million, down from 544,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 130,348 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 3,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $52.66M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 22,503 shares to 8.90M shares, valued at $412.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 428,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.04M shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.