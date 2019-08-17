Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.52 N/A -0.41 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.35 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and THL Credit Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has stronger performance than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.