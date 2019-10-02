Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 0%. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
