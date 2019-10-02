Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 0%. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 16.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.