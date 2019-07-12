Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.42 N/A -0.41 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.55 N/A 0.96 41.51

In table 1 we can see Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.