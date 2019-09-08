Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

This is a contrast between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|42.37
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.47
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
In table 1 we can see Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 19.9% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
