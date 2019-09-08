Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

This is a contrast between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.37 N/A -0.41 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.47 N/A 0.52 26.47

In table 1 we can see Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 19.9% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.