Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Since Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.91
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.29
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 6.63% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
