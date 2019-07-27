Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.81
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.15
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
