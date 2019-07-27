Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.81 N/A -0.41 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.15 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.