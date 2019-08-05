Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.14 N/A -0.41 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.37 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.