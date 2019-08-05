Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.14
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|17.37
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.