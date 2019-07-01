Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.14 N/A -0.41 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.40 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.