Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.14
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.40
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
