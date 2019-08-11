Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.71 N/A -0.41 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 average target price and a 45.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.