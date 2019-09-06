Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.53 N/A -0.41 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.61 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 4 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.