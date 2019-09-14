Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.24 N/A -0.41 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 24.85% respectively. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.