Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.24
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 24.85% respectively. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
