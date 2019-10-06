Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
