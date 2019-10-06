Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.