Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.90 N/A -0.41 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 0%. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.34%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.