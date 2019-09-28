Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 11.85%. Insiders owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.