Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.