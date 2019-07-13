Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
