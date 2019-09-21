Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparing side by side

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 25.96% and its average price target is $21.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 86.89% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.