Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.37 N/A -0.41 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 12.33 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus target price of $60, with potential downside of -5.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 87.7%. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.