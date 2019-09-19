Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

Since Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.01 N/A -0.41 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 3.91%. Insiders held roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund