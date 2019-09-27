Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 17.04%. Insiders held roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 3 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
