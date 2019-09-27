Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 17.04%. Insiders held roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 3 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.