Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparison side by side

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.62
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|19.06
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 42.65% respectively. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
