Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparison side by side

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.62 N/A -0.41 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.06 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 42.65% respectively. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.