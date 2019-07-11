Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.42 N/A -0.41 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.14 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.