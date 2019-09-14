Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

As Shipping businesses, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 15 0.98 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 20.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 22.2% respectively. About 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P.