Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46 Kirby Corporation 77 1.52 N/A 1.50 52.10

Demonstrates Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Kirby Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Kirby Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Kirby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. From a competition point of view, Kirby Corporation has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Kirby Corporation which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Kirby Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Kirby Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is $6.13, with potential upside of 37.14%. On the other hand, Kirby Corporation’s potential upside is 28.22% and its consensus price target is $96. The information presented earlier suggests that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. looks more robust than Kirby Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Kirby Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 97.5%. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has weaker performance than Kirby Corporation

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.