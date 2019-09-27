Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Reaches $4.39 After 9.00% Up Move; Spark Investment Management Upped Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding

The stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 60,375 shares traded. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has declined 16.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGLE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGLE); 05/03/2018 Eagle Bulk Shipping 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – Strategic Value Partners LLC Exits Position in Eagle Bulk; 23/04/2018 – Eagle Bulk Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 28/03/2018 – Eagle Bulk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 1Q Rev $79.4M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 1Q EPS 0c; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 4Q Rev $74.6MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $321.15M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EGLE worth $28.90M more.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) stake by 31.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 58,400 shares as Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s stock declined 49.67%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 242,200 shares with $1.73M value, up from 183,800 last quarter. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc now has $359.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 227,697 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

Analysts await Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EGLE) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Dublin Eagle – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dry cargo shipping rates fall 5% – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baltic Dry Index drops below 2K – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 234.61% above currents $5.23 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.