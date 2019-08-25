Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Reaches $4.20 After 6.00% Down Move; Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 547,616 shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has declined 16.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGLE News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 1Q EPS 0c; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bulk Shipping 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGLE); 09/05/2018 – EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC – NET TIME AND VOYAGE CHARTER REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $79.4 MLN COMPARED WITH $45.9 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 4Q Rev $74.6M; 09/05/2018 – EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC – TCE REVENUES FOR QUARTER EQUATED TO $46.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 63% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Strategic Value Partners LLC Exits Position in Eagle Bulk; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping 1Q Rev $79.4MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $307.25M company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $3.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EGLE worth $18.44 million less.

Among 6 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 276 lowest target. GBX 322’s average target is 5.82% above currents GBX 304.3 stock price. Rotork PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 352 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. Berenberg maintained the shares of ROR in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Peel Hunt maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 338.00 New Target: GBX 352.00 Unchanged

15/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 276.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.30% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 304.3. About 1.04M shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rotork plc (LON:ROR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Rotork plc’s (LON:ROR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S.-China trade war could impact hazelnut industry in Oregon – Yahoo Finance” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Rotork plc (LON:ROR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Kinaxis Inc.â€™s (TSE:KXS) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Fortive Corporation’s (NYSE:FTV) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.65 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 28.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Among 2 analysts covering Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:EGLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc has $7 highest and $6.4 lowest target. $6.70’s average target is 59.52% above currents $4.2 stock price. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Thursday, March 7.