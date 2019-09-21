Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Comparison side by side

Both Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.44 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4%

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 35.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has weaker performance than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.