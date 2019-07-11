Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Shipping company, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 2.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.60% 1.50% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. N/A 5 30.51 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

$6.13 is the consensus target price of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., with a potential upside of 9.66%. The potential upside of the peers is 13.22%. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s competitors are 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s competitors beat Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.