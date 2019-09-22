Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.60% 1.50% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. N/A 5 26.46 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

With consensus price target of $6, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a potential upside of 35.14%. The potential upside of the competitors is 113.17%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s rivals have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s rivals are 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s peers.