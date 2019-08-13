Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46 Euronav NV 9 2.06 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00

$6.13 is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has weaker performance than Euronav NV

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Euronav NV on 6 of the 9 factors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.