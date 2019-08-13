Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.18
|26.46
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.06
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|2.6%
|1.5%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Euronav NV
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$6.13 is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 40.76%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
|3.12%
|-12.31%
|-20.31%
|12.11%
|-16.43%
|0.43%
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has weaker performance than Euronav NV
Summary
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Euronav NV on 6 of the 9 factors.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
