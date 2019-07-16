Eagle Boston Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) as Stock Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Bp Plc Has Raised Its Stake

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 17,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,448 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 59,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 749,183 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

Bp Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49 million, up from 694,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 8,033 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 50,725 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp owns 25,764 shares. 1.78M were reported by Blue Harbour Group L P. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 60,285 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability reported 50 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 271 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.63 million shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 12,552 shares. 3,500 are held by Bluestein R H &. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 3,224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.68M for 25.63 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 10,200 shares to 244,501 shares, valued at $44.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).