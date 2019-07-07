Eagle Boston Investment Management Stake in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Live Your Vision Has Increased Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $413,010

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 27,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 99,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 169,969 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.30M for 29.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 3,359 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Limited owns 162,600 shares. Amer Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 269,625 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Associates has 0.77% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Synovus Fincl reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 30,731 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc holds 8,180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 15,466 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability De stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 11,617 shares.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And IPOs – Benzinga” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Company invested in 2,641 shares. Bridges Investment stated it has 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Everett Harris Ca invested in 74,414 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, C Ww Wide Group Incorporated Hldgs A S has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goldman Sachs Grp has 52.97 million shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 120,401 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 1.80 million shares. Pictet Bank & Trust & accumulated 11,200 shares. Epoch Investment Prns Incorporated reported 9.61M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 409,854 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Stockton holds 11,897 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,805 shares. 8,150 are owned by Scholtz & Ltd Liability. Vestor Cap reported 0.01% stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 7,582 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Pfizer Overpaying for Array Biopharma? – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Therachon – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.