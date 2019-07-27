Eagle Boston Investment Management Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Lowered by $1.45 Million as Shares Rose; As Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Raised by $1.55 Million Its Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 34,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 490,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26 million, up from 455,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08M shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 31,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,305 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 111,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 628,250 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied RPV Analyst Target Price: $74 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/22: (AVCO) (HXL) (SNAP) Higher; (ACAD) (ZION) (CDNS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11,861 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $67.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX) by 81,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,852 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Series C Li.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 0.02% or 69,955 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29,660 shares. Holderness Invests, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,025 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma holds 6,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Grp holds 0% or 82 shares. Adage Cap Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 542,386 shares. Clark Cap Group Incorporated owns 589,599 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Limited has 210,175 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 45,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 861,276 shares. Argent Communication invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ww Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Fruth Invest Management, Texas-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 8,146 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, January 28 the insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 500 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap Still Not Getting The Full Benefit Of Its Quality Operations – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why AerCap Holdings N.V.â€™s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 278,624 were reported by Adage Capital Grp Llc. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sei Invs Comm holds 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 253,630 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 213,919 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 25,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability reported 5.88M shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Jane Street Ltd has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 11,102 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 1.61 million shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 61,293 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 320,203 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 4,937 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,078 were accumulated by Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).