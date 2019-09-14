Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Rpc (RES) Stake by $560,091 as Market Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Cls Investments Increased Position by $2.45 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,567 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, up from 28,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 80,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 59,346 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 139,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 1.24M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) expected to announce three new iPhones – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,610 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 29.78 million shares or 1.7% of the stock. Somerset Limited holds 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,730 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 3.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 506,103 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. Diker Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,870 shares. Osterweis Inc, California-based fund reported 7,717 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 23,986 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,660 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 28,275 shares. Guardian Inv reported 5.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Century Cos Inc has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth invested in 120,505 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,865 shares. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 63,089 shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 39,725 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $61.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 383,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 918,729 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 70.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RPC, Inc.’s (NYSE:RES) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,250 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And holds 0.05% or 17,000 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 7.20 million are held by Causeway Cap Limited. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,058 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 53,723 shares stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,934 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc owns 19,397 shares. Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Alphaone Inv Limited accumulated 67,329 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 681,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, a Japan-based fund reported 257,235 shares.