Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Hms Holdings (HMSY) as Stock Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Stake in Analog Devices Com (ADI) Lifted by $6.64 Million as Shares Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 49,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 182,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.9 lastly. It is up 50.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 193.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 63,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 32,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,994 shares. 1,570 are owned by Cohen Steers. Somerset reported 25,577 shares. Notis holds 2.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 42,281 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Old Dominion Management stated it has 10,232 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,895 shares. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,228 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd owns 239,386 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 56,197 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.02% or 2,302 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co stated it has 29,785 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 61,973 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 5,214 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.03% or 179,491 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 720,471 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $21.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) by 602,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,005 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp Com (NYSE:FHN).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $20.03M for 37.93 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

