Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered By $2.54 Million Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position; Superior Energy Services (SPN) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 61.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 49,724 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 30,581 shares with $1.59M value, down from 80,305 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 81 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 78 decreased and sold their stock positions in Superior Energy Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 135.89 million shares, down from 149.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Superior Energy Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 43 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.50 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. for 4.13 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covalent Partners Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 204,683 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 0.43% in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 50,747 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.29 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.44% above currents $55.44 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,225 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). State Street invested in 3.71 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Greenlight Cap invested 13.36% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Heritage Investors, a Maryland-based fund reported 104,178 shares. Ci reported 656,600 shares. 40,482 are owned by Todd Asset Lc. 295,540 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Eagle Boston Inv holds 30,581 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 26,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.07% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 630,633 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company owns 14,700 shares.