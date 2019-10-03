Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) Holding as Valuation Declined; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 47,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 33,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 80,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 627,905 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 18,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 461,048 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.58 million, up from 442,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 3.34M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,812 shares to 686,410 shares, valued at $57.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $47.79M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

