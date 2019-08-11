Eagle Boston Investment Management Holding in Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) Cut by $1.64 Million; Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $483,165

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 32,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 86,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 119,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies (De) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 674,510 shares traded or 174.53% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.80 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

