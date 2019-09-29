Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by $1.45 Million; S Muoio & Company Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Lowered by $5.50 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 63.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 38,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 22,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 544,750 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest: Tighter Margin Squeezes Earnings, Credit Quality Excellent, Sustainable 7% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.81M for 9.53 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 1,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Axa accumulated 120,500 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 148,569 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 134,152 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 18,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.05% or 78,401 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 312 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Com holds 109,758 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.41 million shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.18% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Naples Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Technology And Communication Dashboard – Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne owns 527,522 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,634 shares. Millennium Lc has 14,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 469,844 were accumulated by Amer Century Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 94,590 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 5.68 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,037 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp accumulated 0.03% or 860,274 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.15% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 56,180 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Advsrs LP reported 17.97M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 286,150 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.