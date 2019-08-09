Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Matthews Intl (MATW) by $811,584; S&T Bank Position in Pepsico (PEP) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 32,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 3.70 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (MATW) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 22,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The institutional investor held 60,796 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 83,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 55,086 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cards Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cardinals Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 15/03/2018 – Philly Metro: NFL free agent rumors: Eagles in on Martellus Bennett, Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews?; 09/03/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 74% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP – REAFFIRMS RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dolphins Sign OL Mike Matthews; 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Meet With WR Jordan Matthews; 06/03/2018 – Major General Earl D. Matthews, USAF (Ret.), Joins Verodin’s Executive Team

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Matthews International Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Major Pot Stock Is Headed to the Nasdaq – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Matthews International (MATW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How to Profit From All the Suffering in Matthews International Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

