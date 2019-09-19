Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) by $868,672; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.27 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 21,032 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 25,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $287.63. About 2.71M shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 17,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 14,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 32,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 150,634 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.79% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). London Of Virginia owns 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,730 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3.39 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 296,554 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 46,973 shares. Cibc World Mkts, New York-based fund reported 253,934 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 800 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 0.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Limited Co has 817 shares. First Dallas Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 1,780 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,581 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability invested in 0.46% or 2,535 shares. Sonata Capital Gp has invested 0.81% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 71,160 shares to 364,581 shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NUS’s profit will be $42.21M for 14.01 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.