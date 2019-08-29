Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed By $790,252 Its Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (CHEF) Stake; BEBE STORES (BEBE) Sellers Increased By 0.38% Their Shorts

BEBE STORES INC (OTCMKTS:BEBE) had an increase of 0.38% in short interest. BEBE’s SI was 26,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.38% from 26,500 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 24 days are for BEBE STORES INC (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s short sellers to cover BEBE’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 34,885 shares traded or 1518.04% up from the average. bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (CHEF) stake by 50.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 25,492 shares as Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (CHEF)’s stock rose 8.83%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 24,526 shares with $761,000 value, down from 50,018 last quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 89,658 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 45,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory owns 18,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Pacific Global Investment Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). 3.34M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) or 124,700 shares. 110,698 were reported by Nicholas Inv Ptnrs L P. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 875 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 8,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru accumulated 279,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 35,599 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Llc, New York-based fund reported 31,699 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $29,874 activity. $29,874 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was bought by Cugine Joseph M. on Thursday, May 9.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $68.25 million. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of womenÂ’s apparel and accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.