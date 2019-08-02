Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by $604,854; Motorola Solutions Com (MSI) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 11,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 10,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 21,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 165,619 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com (MSI) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 2,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 10,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 1.46M shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21,854 shares to 34,043 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 443,846 are owned by Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Com. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 33,059 shares. First Advsr LP stated it has 0.11% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 190 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co reported 236,445 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 4,819 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 4,007 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 16,017 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 20,830 shares stake. Leisure Mngmt holds 4,693 shares. Horizon has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,909 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 11,321 shares.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.72M for 9.90 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.

