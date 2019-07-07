Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding by $867,354 as Valuation Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 23,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,696 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 84,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 316,163 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. PACW’s profit will be $112.75 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sit Inv Assoc has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 25,250 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 42,806 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 27 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Stieven Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.49% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 361,814 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,660 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group owns 4,115 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 12,723 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cibc Mkts has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pnc Ser Gru invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Jump Trading stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 179,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc owns 7,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40M.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,140 shares to 113,370 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.