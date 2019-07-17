Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Unitil (UTL) Stake By $1.23 Million; Ak Steel Holding (AKS)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Unitil Corp (UTL) stake by 51.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 22,845 shares as Unitil Corp (UTL)’s stock rose 7.46%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 21,682 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 44,527 last quarter. Unitil Corp now has $880.37 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 27,132 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 19.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 82 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 83 decreased and sold their positions in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,315 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.04% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Legal & General Gp Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). State Street owns 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 345,536 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 0.17% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 88,534 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 48,340 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 798,381 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Co holds 20,311 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 125,072 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,037 shares. 46,201 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Com.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 112.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.68% negative EPS growth.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $727.59 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.75 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.