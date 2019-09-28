Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position as Share Price Declined; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Holding by $4.50 Million as Valuation Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56 million shares traded or 124.08% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 69.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 60,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 27,140 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 88,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 86,211 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 57.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Is Sitting Near a Breakout – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Positivity for Aurora and a Vital Level for JD – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba Aims to Serve Over 1 Billion Shoppers Annually by 2024 – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Canâ€™t Catch a Break on China – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Husqvarna Group Aims to Extend the Life of Manufacturing Assets as it exits its McRae, GA Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Old Taylor County Hospital is Up for Auction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Tide Turning at Liquidity Services? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 36,398 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 62,718 shares. 714,336 are held by Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 292,059 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2.34M shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Weber Alan W has invested 0.03% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 410,938 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 31,469 shares. National Ser Inc Wi has 36,723 shares. Guggenheim stated it has 20,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Partners has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).