Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Idex (IEX) Stake by $449,980; Stock Rose; Trex Co (TREX) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Holding by $731,756

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 2,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 12,750 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 266,740 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 11,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 70,449 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 82,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 64,189 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 27.76 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 93 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 18,167 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 58 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings owns 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 19,380 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.12% or 51,462 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 155,068 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 712,749 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 427,292 shares. Cap Ltd Ca owns 18,791 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.57% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 8,236 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 53,787 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 36,008 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 1,484 shares.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on IDEX Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 25,772 shares to 38,194 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 109,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,098 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 2,906 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 5,054 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 664,161 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 14,969 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 103,715 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 9,004 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pnc Finance Gp holds 0% or 11,182 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 0.02% or 151,741 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 159,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,260 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.