Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) as Stock Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $20.67 Million; Valuation Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 168,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.57M, up from 875,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 3.45 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 77,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 148,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 225,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 75,402 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cross Country Healthcare Merges Permanent Search Recruitment Brands, Introduces Cross Country Search – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Acquires American Personnel, Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare Helps Children in Ecuador Receive Life-Changing Surgery in Sixth Year of Charitable Medical Mission Trip – Business Wire” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 17,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 99,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 12,404 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 2.44M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 31,293 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 50,500 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc holds 15,957 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 141,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 1.72M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 215,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) or 240,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 48,303 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset owns 254,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,341 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 340,481 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,156 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.75% stake. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 268,114 shares. Murphy Management owns 0.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,235 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd owns 256,092 shares. 85,700 were reported by Affinity Advsr Limited Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 27,041 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Personal Ser holds 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 6,983 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 547,568 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt holds 0.63% or 30,185 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13,631 shares to 111,368 shares, valued at $24.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 108,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,693 shares, and cut its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (NASDAQ:HIFS).