Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Holding By $1.50 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut By $52.76 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) stake by 28.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 17,194 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 42,448 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 59,642 last quarter. Genesee & Wyoming Inc now has $6.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 646,477 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 55.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 29,640 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 23,310 shares with $41.51 million value, down from 52,950 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) to Be Acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in $8.4 Billion Transaction, $112 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GWR Realizes Goal By Being Acquired At A 40 Percent Premium – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Surface Transportation Board Seeks Comments On Genesee & Wyoming Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,860 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Glenmede Trust Na owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 16,470 shares stake. 211,569 were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Com. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 479,175 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Metropolitan Life has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd has 3,755 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 2,339 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru reported 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pnc Services Grp Incorporated invested in 25,764 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.