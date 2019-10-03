Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased By $2.55 Million Its National Bank Hold (NBHC) Stake; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Among 6 analysts covering DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DexCom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 19.99% above currents $147.87 stock price. DexCom had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”. See DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) latest ratings:

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased National Bank Hold (NBHC) stake by 60.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 70,829 shares as National Bank Hold (NBHC)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 46,983 shares with $1.71M value, down from 117,812 last quarter. National Bank Hold now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 9,194 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.00M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corp stated it has 403,939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deprince Race & Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 263,649 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 396,866 shares stake. Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 492,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 81,755 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 16,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 845 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,182 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 10,516 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Llc has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Skyline Asset LP has 227,300 shares.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.49 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

